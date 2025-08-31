Police officer among 5 injured in Town of Tonawanda crashes

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are investigating separate crashes that injured several people, including a police officer.

Authorities say it all started with a single car crashing into a concrete barrier.

This happened along the I-290 near Niagara Falls Boulevard late Saturday night.

Police say two teenagers and a juvenile suffered minor injuries.

While responding to the scene, a Town of Tonawanda police car was hit by another vehicle.

The police officer and the driver of that car also suffering minor injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation.