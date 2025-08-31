Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police officer among 5 injured in Town of Tonawanda crashes

TOWN OF TONAWANDA POLICE
WKBW
TOWN OF TONAWANDA POLICE
Posted

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are investigating separate crashes that injured several people, including a police officer.

Authorities say it all started with a single car crashing into a concrete barrier.

This happened along the I-290 near Niagara Falls Boulevard late Saturday night.

Police say two teenagers and a juvenile suffered minor injuries.

While responding to the scene, a Town of Tonawanda police car was hit by another vehicle.

The police officer and the driver of that car also suffering minor injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app