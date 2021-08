BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting in Delaware Park that has left a man with serious injuries.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. near the basketball court area on Parkside Avenue.

Police say one man was shot and injuries are considered "serious in nature."

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at (716) 847-2255.

We will have more information as it becomes available.