BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is now facing felony animal cruelty charges over a deadly and disturbing animal cruelty case.

According to Buffalo Police, Antonio Martin, 40, killed his children's pet cat by hanging the animal by its neck from the children's bed at a home on Carolina Street, late Saturday or early Sunday . Police say he then sent pictures of the dead cat to three of his children.

Investigators say Martin admitted to the crime and was arrested on Sunday morning. Martin is facing an aggravated animal cruelty charge and two counts of child endangerment.

Martin was arraigned over the weekend, on one count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, a felony, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 2 years in jail.

