BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a man was critically injured after he was shot early Monday evening.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. on the first block of Shirley Avenue.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center via ambulance, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call their tipline at (716) 847-2255.