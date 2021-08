BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 62-year-old man has died after a crash Thursday evening.

According to police, around 7:00 p.m. an SUV that was traveling east on Doat Street near Sumner Place struck the 62-year-old man who was on a motorized bicycle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver of the SUV is cooperating with authorities and no charges have been filed at this time.