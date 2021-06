WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday night involving a pedestrian.

According to police, Southwestern Boulevard between Angle Road and Leydecker Road is closed in both directions.

Police say a male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The West Seneca Accident Investigation Unit is investigating and are asking drivers to avoid the area.