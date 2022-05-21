Police make two arrests in connection with double shooting

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police have arrested two people in connection with a double shooting in Buffalo.

Authorities say 23 year old man and a 23 year old woman were attacked outside the Senor Tequila Mexican Restaurant on Pearl Street early Saturday morning.

Both victims are recovering at ECMC.

Police arrested 23 year old Kyle Mickens and 24 year old Dalton Edge, Junior.

They're both charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Police have shut down the restaurant, citing a number of past incidents that have taken place there.