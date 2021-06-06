Police make shots fired arrest in Dunkirk

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Dunkirk Police say one man s in custody in connection with a drive-by shooting.

The incident happened Thursday night on Lincoln Avenue.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle approached a house, when a passenger in the back seat opened the window and shot multiple rounds before the driver sped away.

Nobody was hit by the gunfire.

The car was later spotted in Evans, and the suspected shooter was arrested.

Police say 24 year old Jorge Ortiz-Reyes is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

He's being held without bail.