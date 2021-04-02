Police make quick arrest in Niagara Falls murder

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police have made an arrest in an early morning homicide.

Nicholas John Bartek, 33, is charged with second-degree murder.

Police responded to 615 Tronolone Place just before 3 a.m. for a disturbance call. Officers found the body of the victim in a third floor apartment. He had been bludgeoned to death.

Detectives say Bartek was also in the apartment at the time and was taken into custody.

Investigators are not releasing any additional details about the case at this time.

The victim's name is being withheld until family members are notified.

This is at least the third homicide in Niagara Falls this year.

There were 16 homicides in 2020. Fourteen of those murders took place by October 1, representing a 300 percent increase to the previous year.