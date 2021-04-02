Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police make quick arrest in Niagara Falls murder

items.[0].image.alt
7 Eyewitness News Staff
Three hurt after woman drives car into tree in Niagara Falls
Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 13:41:12-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police have made an arrest in an early morning homicide.

Nicholas John Bartek, 33, is charged with second-degree murder.

Police responded to 615 Tronolone Place just before 3 a.m. for a disturbance call. Officers found the body of the victim in a third floor apartment. He had been bludgeoned to death.

Detectives say Bartek was also in the apartment at the time and was taken into custody.

Investigators are not releasing any additional details about the case at this time.

The victim's name is being withheld until family members are notified.

This is at least the third homicide in Niagara Falls this year.

There were 16 homicides in 2020. Fourteen of those murders took place by October 1, representing a 300 percent increase to the previous year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources