Police make arrest for murder of WNY native in Virginia

Police yet to release details on a possible motive
Posted at 8:53 PM, May 23, 2021
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a Western New York native in Virginia.

Investigators say they found the body of 61 year old Laura Miles in a wooded area in Chesapeake, Virginia after she was reported missing last monday.

Police have charged 19 year old Raheem Cherry with murder, robbery and kidnapping.

According to her local family members, Miles graduated from the Springville Griffith Institute.

Miles was reported missing after her vehicle was located away from her home and place of work and in a location she didn't normally go.

She had diabetes and did not have her medication with her.

