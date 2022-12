AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police announced an arrest has been made after a woman was found dead in a home on Thistle Lea.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance call at the home around 11:30 a.m. on Monday and found 58-year-old Jagruti Samant dead.

According to police, the son of the victim, 34-year-old Om Samant, was taken into custody and will be charged with second-degree murder.