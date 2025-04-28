Police looking for witnesses after bicyclist was hit and killed in Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tonawanda Police are investigating a crash that left a 29-year-old man dead.

The crash happened on Friday night on the 700 block of Young Street.

Authorities say a 29-year-old woman was driving a car and crashed into the 29-year-old man who was riding a bicycle. The driver of the car remained at the scene, according to police.

The bicyclist was taken to ECMC where he later died from the critical injuries he suffered in the crash.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have video footage of the incident to call the Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 692-2121.