BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police hope you can help them find 23 year old William Morin.

Police say he was shot on Urban Street early Friday morning.

He later walked out of ECMC under a false name.

Turns out he is wanted on a parole violation.

There are reports that he turned up at a hospital in Rochester, but left before police arrived.

Authorities say he is in desperate need of medical attention, so if you see him call 911 right away.