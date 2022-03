BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man in Genesee County.

Authorities say Lewis Hyde is about 5'10" and weighs 180 pounds.

He was last seen early Friday morning on West Main Street in Batavia.

Police say he was wearing a tan coat, jeans and black boots.

If you see him or know where he is, give Batavia Police a call.

The number is (585) 345-6350.