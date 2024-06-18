Police looking for missing 85-year-old Amherst man

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police are looking for 85-year-old Gary Heinaman, who is listed as a missing vulnerable person.

Police said he was last seen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of Reist Street in the Village of Williamsville.

Heinaman has white hair, a short white beard, and brown eyes. Police said he walks with a limp.

Police said Heinaman might be wearing jeans, and a light blue polo shirt that might have a New York Yankees logo on it.

If you have any information, or see Heinaman you're asked to call the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311