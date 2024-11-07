Police: Lockport man had child porn and multiple illegal guns

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lockport man is accused of possessing child pornography and multiple illegal guns.

New York State Police arrested 46-year-old Nathaniel Devries on Thursday after raiding an apartment on Beattie Avenue in Lockport.

Police say they discovered Devries had and disseminated child pornography. They say he also had a loaded Glock 9mm pistol, a Taurus .375 Magnum revolver and multiple loaded magazines containing 15-30 rounds. Police say Devries does not have a New York State pistol permit.

Devries is charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.