Police: Jamestown man arrested for shaking and strangling 8-month-old child

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jamestown Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Sean Thomas on multiple assault charges.
Police say Thomas shook and strangled an 8-month-old child on Monday evening.
The child has been transported to an out-of-town hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Thomas was charged with the following:
- First-degree strangulation
- Second-degree assault
- Endangering the welfare of a child
The Jamestown Police Department expects to make further charges as this investigation continues.