Police: Jamestown man arrested for shaking and strangling 8-month-old child

The 8-month-old child has been transported to an out-of-town hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Apr 26, 2024
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jamestown Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Sean Thomas on multiple assault charges.

Police say Thomas shook and strangled an 8-month-old child on Monday evening.

Thomas was charged with the following:

  • First-degree strangulation
  • Second-degree assault
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

The Jamestown Police Department expects to make further charges as this investigation continues.

