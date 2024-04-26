Police: Jamestown man arrested for shaking and strangling 8-month-old child

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jamestown Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Sean Thomas on multiple assault charges.

Police say Thomas shook and strangled an 8-month-old child on Monday evening.

The child has been transported to an out-of-town hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Thomas was charged with the following:



First-degree strangulation

Second-degree assault

Endangering the welfare of a child

The Jamestown Police Department expects to make further charges as this investigation continues.