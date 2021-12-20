Police investigating shooting outside of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are investigating a shooting outside of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club Monday.

Police said around 4 a.m. an incident occurred between several people in the parking lot of Pharaoh’s and a 38-year-old man was shot in the arm. According to police the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.

As of 8 a.m. police remained at the scene and were interviewing witnesses, a spokesperson said more information would be provided when it is available. Roads in the area were closed for a period of time.

Erie 1 BOCES announced around 6:30 a.m. there would be no AM classes at the Harkness Center as police investigated the shooting. Around 9 a.m. it was announced the Harkness Center reopened for PM classes.