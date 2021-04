BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting on Pansy Place.

Officials say officers responded to the first block of Pansy Place around 12:30 a.m. An 18-year-old Buffalo man who was shot was found in an upper apartment. He was transported to ECMC and initially listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.