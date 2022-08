AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department is investigating an incident on the 4300 block of North Bailey Avenue.

Police are asking the public to stay out of the area.

Motorists should avoid North Bailey Avenue between Eggert Road and Longmeadow Road. That section of the road is now closed.

According to the police, there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story, we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.