BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a rollover crash in the city's Grider neighborhood.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Delavan Avenue and Deerfield Avenue.

As of 8:00 a.m., the intersection was still closed as police investigated the scene.

It's not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Channel 7 News has reached out to Buffalo Police for more information. The department has yet to respond.