Police investigating murder-suicide in Hamburg

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 5:51 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 17:51:55-04

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg police say they are investigating a murder-suicide at a home on Southwestern Boulevard, Thursday morning.

Investigators say a dispatcher spoke with a man who said he shot his wife and that he would shoot himself, just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived they found two dead bodies in a bedroom.

Police identified 84-year-old Harry Fyock and 83-year-old Jean Fyock as those who died.

A preliminary investigation suggests a health-related issue was a contributing motive.

Police believe no one else was ever at risk.

The investigation is ongoing.

