Police investigating Batavia Walmart incident Saturday night

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that occurred at the Batavia Walmart Saturday night.

Officers were called to the store located at 4133 Veterans Drive around 10:26 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the suspect allegedly entered the store and told an employee he had a gun. Police say he then allegedly broke a Nintendo Switch display case and stole several gaming consoles.

Alecia Kaus

Officers later confirmed the suspect fled in a vehicle before law enforcement had arrived. The store was evacuated until police determined it was safe to reenter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Genesee County Sheriff's Office (585) 343-5000.