Police investigating apparent homicide in Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are investigating an apparent homicide in Niagara Falls.

Authorities say officers were called to check the welfare of a man sitting inside a pickup truck on Whitney Avenue just after 8 am on Saturday.

Police say they found 61 year old Marty Kick of Niagara Falls dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives are treating the death as a homicide, and so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Niagara Falls Police at 286-4553 or 286-4711.