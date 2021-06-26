Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating apparent homicide in Niagara Falls

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward
items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 7:33 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 19:33:20-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are investigating an apparent homicide in Niagara Falls.

Authorities say officers were called to check the welfare of a man sitting inside a pickup truck on Whitney Avenue just after 8 am on Saturday.

Police say they found 61 year old Marty Kick of Niagara Falls dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives are treating the death as a homicide, and so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Niagara Falls Police at 286-4553 or 286-4711.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong