Police investigating allegations against teacher aide at Blasdell Elementary School

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — Blasdell police are investigating allegations against a teacher aide at Blasdell Elementary School.
This came to our attention after parents reached out to us with concerns that an aide had inappropriate contact with students.
7 News contacted the Frontier School District regarding the allegations, and a spokesperson released the following statement on behalf of the district:
"As soon as they became aware of the allegations, the teacher's aide was separated from the students. Parents of the alleged victims were notified. The Blasdell Police are investigating the incident and the district is awaiting the results of that investigation."