Cheektowaga police investigating after door of small plane fell off while flying over area of Stiglmeier Park

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to Cheektowaga police, a call for assistance was received from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport around 6 p.m. Monday after a small plane carrying two people reported losing a door while flying over the area of Stiglmeier Park.

Police said the plane is reported to have landed safely and they have not received any reports of any injuries or damage to any property at this point. Officers searched the area but were not able to find the door. As of 7:15 p.m. Monday, the door has not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at (716) 686-3500.