Police investigating after man was seriously injured in shooting on Purdy Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man was left seriously injured after a shooting in the first block of Purdy Street Sunday morning.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, around 5:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the first block of Purdy Street.

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the back, arm, and torso. He was taken to ECMC, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The Gun Violence Unit is investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call or text 911 or the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.