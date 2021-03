BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a Wednesday night shooting after a 19-year-old man was shot on Eller Avenue.

Police say the man was shot in the leg just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers say the man was then transported to ECMC to be treated where he is now listed in stable condition.

If you have any information about the shooting you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.