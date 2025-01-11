Police investigate shooting on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 19-year-old is facing charges after a shooting on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo between Shoreham Parkway and Cheltenham Drive.

Buffalo Police say officers responded to a person shot just before 6PM on January 10.

Police say the suspect was alleged to have robbed an off-duty Niagara Falls police officer by displaying what looked like a handgun while taking the officer's 2010 Mercedes.

Officials say two of the officer's children were on the scene at the time: a 13-year-old was inside the vehicle while a 15-year-old was outside.

Authorities say the officer shot the suspect who police identified as 19-year-old Dorian Jones.

Police say they found Jones on Wilbury Place and the child was located around the corner.

Jones is now charged with two counts of Robbery in the 2nd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child charges.

Police are now looking for a second suspect involved in the robbery.

