BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are investigating a New Year's Eve shooting in Buffalo.

Detectives say a 26 year old man was driven to ECMC in a private car just before 10:30 Friday night.

Authorities say the shooting happened near Sycamore Street and Oberlin Avenue.

The victim is in stable condition.

We don't know his name, and the shooter is still on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipline at (716) 847-2255.