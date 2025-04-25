Police investigate mailbox thefts in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are trying to find whoever is responsible for a series of thefts from a mailbox outside the Hiler Branch of the U.S. Postal Service on Highland Parkway.

Investigators say they have also received reports of checks being washed and subsequently cashed.

Police are urging people to be vigilant, and if you need to send mail, they advise you to consider dropping it off inside, instead of using outdoor mailboxes.

If you believe you may have fallen victim to this type of theft, or if you have any information could help in the investigation, call Tonawanda Police at (716) 876-5300.