Police investigate knife incident involving teens behind Cleveland Hill High School

Posted at 1:03 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 13:03:24-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are investigating an alleged knife incident involving teens behind Cleveland Hill High School Sunday night.

Police say no organized activities were taking place but a group of young people were gathered at the football field behind the school. A fight took place and during the fight a 15-year-old suspect allegedly used a small kitchen knife to cut a 13-year-old female's arm. The female's mother also received a very minor cut.

According to police they have an identity of the juvenile suspect and detectives are working the case.

