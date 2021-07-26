Police investigate knife incident involving teens behind Cleveland Hill High School

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are investigating an alleged knife incident involving teens behind Cleveland Hill High School Sunday night.

Police say no organized activities were taking place but a group of young people were gathered at the football field behind the school. A fight took place and during the fight a 15-year-old suspect allegedly used a small kitchen knife to cut a 13-year-old female's arm. The female's mother also received a very minor cut.

According to police they have an identity of the juvenile suspect and detectives are working the case.