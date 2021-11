EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that killed a woman in the Town of Evans.

Police tell us crews responded to a fire on Peppertree Drive just after 7:15 Sunday evening.

When they entered the home they found a deceased woman's body inside. We do not know her name or age.

Town of Evans police and the Erie County Sheriff's office are working to figure out what caused the fire.