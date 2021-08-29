Watch
Police investigate armed robbery at Amherst OTB

Suspect should be considered armed and dangerous
(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 9:39 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 21:39:03-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at the OTB location at 1042 Wehrle Drive in Amherst.

Officers say a man fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Amherst Police K-9 unit responded and performed a thorough check of the area.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Wehrle Drive and Cayuga Road with a security camera, dash camera or doorbell camera footage during this time period is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.

