TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda say they need your help searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say 14-year-old Alexis Marks has been missing since mid-June.

Marks is described as 5'1" and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you find her, you're asked to contact Town of Tonawanda police at (716) 876-5300 or if you have any information, you're asked to contact Detective Bartolotta at (716) 879-6641.