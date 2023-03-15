Police in Niagara Falls, Canada warn residents of spike in catalytic converter thefts

NIAGARA FALLS, ON — The Niagara Regional Police Service announced Wednesday that the City of Niagara Falls, Ontario is experiencing a spike in catalytic converter thefts.

According to police, more than 21 parked vehicles have been targeted since February. Thefts have occurred in residential and commercial parking lots north of Thorold Stone Road and within the area of Montrose Road, McLeod Road, Pin Oak Drive and Canadian Drive. About half of the incidents involved a Hyundai or SUV.

Police say power tools such as grinders and reciprocating saws have been used to remove converters from vehicles. They believe the stolen converters are being sold for the metals they contain. Converters can sell for $5 to $500, according to Vice President of Metalico Buffalo, Zachary Zelawski.

The Niagara Regional Police Service recommends the following to protect against catalytic converter thefts:



Lighting - Motion lighting or improved lighting where automobiles are kept can act as a deterrent.

Fences - Fences around car lots that either enclose the area or funnel people to a central area can help deter and identify suspects. The integrity of fences should be checked on a regular basis and repaired if found damaged.

Garages - Where possible the use of a secure garage will limit thieves from accessing the automobiles.

Neighbors - Speak to your neighbors to alert them to your concerns. Their awareness to the issue may help them identify and report suspicious behavior.

Cameras - The use of quality cameras can help identify suspects in the event of a crime. Cameras can also be a deterrent. Trail cameras can be effective moderately priced option.

Security Personnel/Dogs - The overt regular presence of security personnel/dogs will cause thieves to think twice about a possible encounter.

Patrols - If you are a business owner with a fleet of automobiles frequently patrolling the property will help identify anything suspicious.

Metal Recycling Businesses - As required keep proper records and report suspicious activity.

Strange Noises and Sparks – When a thief uses a power tool to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle it will make loud noises and create sparks.

Park – Park in high traffic areas where frequent foot and vehicle traffic may act as a deterrent.

Anyone with information can contact Niagara Falls detectives at (905) 688-4111 (option three, extension 1009219).

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477 or online here. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest. More information can be found here.