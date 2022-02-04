Watch
Police: Husband and wife in Lewiston dead after apparent murder-suicide

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 6:35 PM, Feb 04, 2022
LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Lewiston say a husband and wife are dead following an apparent murder-suicide, Friday afternoon.

Investigators say they responded to a home on Upper Mountain Road just before 12:30 p.m. Friday for a welfare check.

Police found a man and a woman in their 70s dead from gunshot wounds.

Officials say a preliminary investigation determines the cause of death to be a murder-suicide.

The names of the couple are being withheld and no additional information will be released.

