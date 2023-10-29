Watch Now
Police helicopter used to track down stolen car suspects in Buffalo

Three of the suspects are teenagers
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:09 PM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 22:09:29-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police arrested five people in connection with a stolen Kia, all with the help of a New York State Police helicopter.

Authorities say the chopper was used to track the vehicle, along with the suspects when they ditched the car and took off.

Police say one suspect, along with somebody he met on Roosevelt Avenue, were both arrested and charged with illegal weapons possession.

Three teenagers, between the ages of 15 and 17, also arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

A 13 year old was released to the custody of his parents.

