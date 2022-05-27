Watch
Police: Guns, meth and cash seized from home on Pooley Place in Buffalo

Guns, meth and cash seized from home on Pooley Place in Buffalo.
Posted at 11:56 PM, May 26, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a man has been arrested and is facing a federal firearm charge after officers seized guns, meth and cash from his house.

The department said Intelligence and SWAT officers executed a search warrant at the Pooley Place home of 21-year-old Htoo Lwai on Tuesday. The officers seized two handguns — one of which was loaded, a shotgun and a loaded assault rifle.

Officers also found and seized 75 grams of meth along with scales and equipment to package it for distribution. Nearly $2,000 in cash was also seized.

Lwai was charged with one count of federal firearm possession in furtherance of a violent crime.

