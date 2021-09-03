Police: Four people rescued from fire at Cheektowaga apartment

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police say officers helped rescue four people from a fire at an apartment building, early Friday morning.

Officers say a fire started at the lower apartment at a home on Preston Road in Cheektowaga just after midnight Friday.

Police say the fire made it impossible for residents to exit the building's stairwell and officers were unable to enter the lower apartment.

Officers were then able to assist with helping people and a dog out of the apartment through the second floor balcony.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.