Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Four people rescued from fire at Cheektowaga apartment

items.[0].image.alt
Cheektowaga Police Department
Cheektowaga Fire
Posted at 2:28 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 14:28:05-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police say officers helped rescue four people from a fire at an apartment building, early Friday morning.

Officers say a fire started at the lower apartment at a home on Preston Road in Cheektowaga just after midnight Friday.

Police say the fire made it impossible for residents to exit the building's stairwell and officers were unable to enter the lower apartment.

Officers were then able to assist with helping people and a dog out of the apartment through the second floor balcony.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716