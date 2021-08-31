Police: entire City of Dunkirk impacted by water main break

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dunkirk Police say the entire city is impacted by a water main break that happened overnight.

Officers tell 7 Eyewitness News the main broke on Lake Shore Drive near the Dunkirk Harbor around midnight Tuesday.

Crews have been at the scene working to repair it since. Police are not sure when it will be fixed.

In the meantime, the police department is asking residents not to call asking about the water main break, as their phone lines have been overwhelmed with calls for hours.

Brooks TLC Hospital Systems says the water main break has shut off the hospital's water as well and there is no timetable on when it will be back on.

The hospital is canceling all surgeries and outpatient procedures for today as it deals with the water main break.

None of its inpatient or emergency operations are impacted and will continue, in part, because Culligan Water and Designer Pools in Fredonia are sending water to help supply the hospital for the day.