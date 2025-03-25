Hopkins Road back open after Amherst police asked public to avoid area due to emergency

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police announced that Hopkins Road is now open and the area is clear after a police emergency.

Police said earlier Tuesday that officers were on the scene of an ongoing emergency and asked vehicular and pedestrian traffic to avoid the area.

The emergency was at Hopkins Road and Dutchmill Drive. Northbound Hopkins Road between Klein Road and Dodge Road was closed.

Later Tuesday, police said officers were investigating a report of shots fired in the area. Around 12:30 p.m., witnesses reported the incident that possibly involved a white pickup truck and a grey SUV, and there are no known victims or suspects at this time.

Police asked anyone who was involved in the incident, may have witnessed it, or has any dash cam or other pictures or video to contact the police department at 716-689-1322.