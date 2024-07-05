Police: Drunk man went to truck for gun and returned to party and shot another man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police say during a party in Wellsville a drunk man went to his truck for a gun and then returned and shot another man.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on July 3 on Smith Hollow Rd for a shooting involving injury.

According to state police, after several hours of drinking Miller allegedly got into a verbal argument with a 48-year-old man and then went to his truck and returned with a gun. He is accused of firing several shots at the man, shooting him once in the lower left leg.

Police said Miller was disarmed and held down by others at the party until troopers arrived and took him into custody.

The 48-year-old man was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, NY for a non-life-threatening injury to his leg and then transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for further treatment.

Miller was transported and processed and then transported to Allegany County Jail for a CAP arraignment.