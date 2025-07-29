Police: Drunk man stole airport vehicle and went on joyride at Buffalo Niagara International

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wyoming man is facing charges after NFTA police say he stole an airport vehicle and damaged airport property at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The incident occurred on Monday just before 1 a.m. and was captured on cell phone cameras by several people at the airport. The incident has since gone viral on social media, being viewed millions of times on TikTok.

You can watch the video below.

Police: Drunk man stole airport vehicle and went on joyride

Officers arrested 29-year-old Kevin Sinning after they say he was seen driving down a moving walkway and causing extensive damage to the glass and the cart itself.

Police arrested Sinning at the end of the walkway and said he was visibly intoxicated.

Sinning is charged with:

