Police: Driver of semi falls asleep, crashes truck into house in Genesee County

TOWN OF OAKFIELD (WKBW) — New York State Police say the driver of a semi-truck fell asleep at the wheel, causing him to crash into the side of a house early Tuesday morning in the Genesee County Town of Oakfield.

According to police, the driver struck a vehicle on Drake Street before slamming into the first floor of the home.

A family of four was asleep on the second and third floors.

WKBW A semi-truck slammed into the side of a house in the Town of Oakfield

"We were up on the third floor sound asleep, my wife and I, and all of a sudden there was a loud noise and the house shifted and dropped," said homeowner Eric Seppala. "We started talking to our sons yelling back and fourth between the sons who were on the floor below us. I was able to get down my one son. His door was jammed. I kicked that open and he was able to get out. I went to the other one. We couldn't get through that door. They ended up getting him out a window on the other side."

No one in the house was hurt. The driver was taken to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia for what state police describe as non-life threatening injuries.

The house, which was built in the late 1890s, has been in the Seppala family since 1957. It's unclear if the family will be able to stay in the home.



