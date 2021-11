HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg police say several trees are down in the area, on power lines, causing power outages.

According to NYSEG and National Grid, as of 10 p.m. Thursday, over 2,000 customers in Hamburg are without power.

Estimated restoration times vary between midnight and 6 a.m.

Hamburg police remind residents to stay away from downed lines and to call 911 only for emergencies.