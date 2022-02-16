Police departments warn of vehicles being stolen across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police departments are issuing warnings to drivers after reports of vehicles being stolen across Western New York.

The Lackawanna Police Department and Town of Hamburg Police Department have issued public warnings on Facebook.

Lackawanna police said Friday: "We are investigating a rash of vehicles that have been stolen over the past three days. In all instances owners have started their vehicles to warm them up or left them running while they run into an establishment for “a minute”, and left them unattended. Please take the precaution of locking your vehicle if and or when it is left unattended."

Town of Hamburg police said Wednesday: "Please be advised that there is an active car theft ring operating in Western New York over the past week. Numerous vehicles have been stolen throughout Erie County. Residents are reminded not to leave a running vehicle unattended, to lock their cars and to remove any ignition keys or fobs from the vehicle. We love the opportunity to meet folks but not under the circumstance of taking a report for an avoidable crime."