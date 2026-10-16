Police close interesction of Buffalo and Bowen roads while investigating fatal motorcycle crash

The intersection of Buffalo and Bowen roads was shut down by East Aurora Police on Friday afternoon due to a fatal motorcycle crash.

According to authorities, Buffalo Road is closed from Girard Avenue to Willardshire Road. Bowen Road is closed from Hillcrest Road to Buffalo Road.

The roads will remain closed while police investigate the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

No further information has been released regarding the crash or the person who was killed.