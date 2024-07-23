Police: Clarence man caught masturbating in public; didn't stop after two girls hit him with fishing pole

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Clarence man is facing multiple charges, accused of exposing himself and masturbating in public.

Police say 29-year-old Bryan Rivera Rosario was seen by two girls masturbating in the Tillman Road Wildlife Management Reserve in Clarence on July 21.

Authorities say the girls tried to get him stop by hitting him with a fishing pole but he continued his actions. After their failed attempts to stop him, the girls called 911.

Police responded and arrested Rosario. He was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Clarence Court in August.