BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a child is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

According to police, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Woltz Avenue, near Sycamore Street.

Police say the female child was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and the "injuries appear serious in nature."

We will have more information as it becomes available.